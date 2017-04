FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police are looking for a missing elderly man.

75-year-old Alfred Henry was last seen 9:00 a.m Saturday. He is driving a 1992 Chevy Lumina, maroon in color, with Ohio license plate CA37ED.

Police say Henry recently had a stroke and did not take medications with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fairborn Police at 937-754-3000 option 2.