TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is recovering after being shot twice at a bar in Trotwood.

Police were called to The Arena Sports bar located in the 4500 block of Salem Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

They found a man shot twice in stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No word on what led up to the shooting or suspects.

Police are investigating.