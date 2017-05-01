$1 subs on May 2 at Miami Valley Jimmy John’s locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jimmy John’s is celebrating customer appreciation day with $1 subs.

On Tuesday May 2, from 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. customers can choose from a list of subs to take home for a buck.

The subs included in the meal are:

Pepe Big John Totally Tuna Turkey Tom Vito Vegetarian

Not sure which Jimmy John’s will have the deal? We got you covered. Below is a list of the Miami Valley locations that are offering the $1 sub