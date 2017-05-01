$1 subs on May 2 at Miami Valley Jimmy John’s locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jimmy John’s is celebrating customer appreciation day with $1 subs.
On Tuesday May 2, from 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. customers can choose from a list of subs to take home for a buck.
The subs included in the meal are:
- Pepe
- Big John
- Totally Tuna
- Turkey Tom
- Vito
- Vegetarian
Not sure which Jimmy John’s will have the deal? We got you covered. Below is a list of the Miami Valley locations that are offering the $1 sub
|Dayton, OH
|1157 Brown St.
|937-226-2600
|Dayton, OH
|2325 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.
|937-432-9110
|Centerville, OH
|6226 Far Hills Ave
|937-428-5676
|Beavercreek, OH
|4396 Indian Ripple Rd.
|937-426-2654
|Dayton, OH
|6252 Wilmington Pike Suite A1
|937-310-1380
|Springboro, OH
|732 N Main
|937-748-4600
|Beavercreek, OH
|2476 Commons Blvd. 4B
|937-912-5362