2 garages damaged by fire in Dayton

By Published:
Garage fire on Brooklyn Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two garages were damaged by fire on a Dayton street early on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call just before 1 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a garage. The fire quickly spread to a second garage before firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Fire officials estimate each garage suffered about $3,000 in damage.

No one was injured.

Fire officials say they’ve seen several fires like this are becoming too common, especially because they’re preventable.

“We’ve had several garage fires in the area recently,” Dayton Fire District Chief Tim Rose said. “Make sure you keep the residue out of the alleys.”

“Mattresses, trash, keep it kept up and there will be less to start.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

