Arson listed as cause for Sidney fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators say arson is the cause of a fire in Sidney.

Firefighters went to the 500 block of N. Main Ave. around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a vacant three-story multi-family residence.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly and contain the fire to the first floor of the building.

No one was inside and no one was hurt.

Fire officials estimate the damage at $8,000.

Sidney Fire received mutual aid from the Anna and Lockington Fire Departments.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-498-2346.