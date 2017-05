DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A water main break has forced the Cassano Health Center to close for the day.

The water main break happened in front of the building in the 100 block of S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. The Community Health Center of Greater Dayton is also located in the building.

The Cassano Health Center is expected to open Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

For more information, call the Cassano Health Center at 937-558-0200 or 937-558-0180 for the Community Health Center of Greater Dayton.