Celebration of Life planned for Kettering soldier killed in Afghanistan

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends of a U.S. Army Ranger killed last week will be remembered at a Celebration of Life this weekend.

Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, died while fighting ISIS in Afghanistan in April. He was from Kettering and graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School in 2012.

According to a Facebook event, friends will celebrate his life on May 7 at 1 p.m. at Polen Farm in Kettering.

Kettering Fairmont High School honored Sgt. Thomas with a moment of silence Monday morning. They are also flying the American flag at half staff to remember their graduates who have died while serving this country.

Sgt. Thomas joined the Army right after high school. He was on his third tour.

Funeral services for Sgt. Thomas are pending. His friends have created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Sgt. Thomas was one of two soldiers killed in that mission. The other was Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, 22, from Bloomington, Illinois. The Pentagon said the two may have been killed by friendly fire.