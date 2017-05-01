Celebration of Life planned for Kettering soldier killed in Afghanistan

By Published: Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends of a U.S. Army Ranger killed last week will be remembered at a Celebration of Life this weekend.

Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, died while fighting ISIS in Afghanistan in April. He was from Kettering and graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School in 2012.

According to a Facebook event, friends will celebrate his life on May 7 at 1 p.m. at Polen Farm in Kettering.

Kettering Fairmont High School honored Sgt. Thomas with a moment of silence Monday morning. They are also flying the American flag at half staff to remember their graduates who have died while serving this country.

READ MORE: KETTERING SOLDIER KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN

Sgt. Thomas joined the Army right after high school. He was on his third tour.

Funeral services for Sgt. Thomas are pending. His friends have created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Sgt. Thomas was one of two soldiers killed in that mission. The other was Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, 22, from Bloomington, Illinois. The Pentagon said the two may have been killed by friendly fire.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s