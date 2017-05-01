Dayton bar celebrating 30th anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton icon is celebrating 30 years in the Gem City this week.

Tank’s Bar and Grill on Wayne Avenue is holding a week of events in honor of its 30th anniversary. 2 NEWS was there at noon Monday when they hung up a picture of their founder, Tank. Dan Tankersley died last year of a heart attack. They toasted him and their love of Dayton.

“I think it’s great, and it’s all because of Dayton has got us to 30 years, and we’re hoping Dayton will get us another 30,” said Debra Tankersley, Tank’s owner.

Tank’s will have a balloon launch celebrating the anniversary and its founder’s life on Saturday.

“My husband was somebody who just pulled people to him naturally, and after his passing, they just came even more, and they’ve supported him and they’ve supported Tank’s, and I am truly appreciative of that,” Tankersley said.

They will launch 140 balloons at noon on Saturday.