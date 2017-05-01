Dayton man sentenced to 37 years in prison for killing 1-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man convicted of murder for his role in a shooting that left a 1-year-old dead was sentenced Monday afternoon.

Shawn Smith will spend 37 years to life in prison for the shooting death of Elijah Johnson. Investigators said Johnson was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle on Queens Avenue in Dayton in January 2016.

In court, Smith made a statement to the family. Johnson’s mother also spoke.

Smith was convicted in March for murder, felonious assault and weapons charges.