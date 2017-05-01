Downtown restaurants hoping movie shoot brings in business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The scene is set.

Antique cars from the 1970’s stroll down Second Street. A man stands inside a telephone booth.

The cameras are rolling. Action.

Downtown Dayton is playing host to a bank heist scene for an upcoming movie. Today, police roped off a section of Second Street as several scenes were filmed.

Jim Pine, Owner of Hearts Hot Dogs, says the added attention could bring in extra revenue for his business.

“Anything that can downtown cause a buzz I think is a good thing,” he said.

Hearts Hot Dogs generally serves about 40-80 hot dogs during the lunchtime hours.

“And as we get toward lunch time around 11:30 a.m.,” he added, “that’s when it starts to really gather some steam.”

Dozens of people watched as a scene was filmed for “The Old Man and the Gun”, a movie about lifetime criminal Forrest Tucker.

“It was exciting. I love seeing the cars coming in and all the equipment and stuff like that,” said Rebecca Heller.

Heller is a manager at Table Thirty-Three. She says customers have been coming in for a front row seat to the action.

“People come down to see the movie and they’ll want to stop in. We’ve already had guests come in and make camp at some of the tables. They’re outside talking to the actors now,” she said.

Heller says they’re hopeful the movie shoot will bring in business.