EPA: There’s no danger to neighborhood, drinking water following tanker explosion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the thick black smoke rose into the sky from an fiery accident on I-75, so close to the river, there were concerns about possible contamination, because the tanker was full of gasoline when it exploded.

Over the past 24-hours the Environmental Protection Agency and Dayton water department have been hard at work making sure the impact from the tanker explosion doesn’t affect the Great Miami River or your drinking water.

The booming explosion sent plumes of black smoke into the air and into the local sewer system.

Unsure if there was a fire in the sewer system or just the drainage blowing smoke, the city of Dayton Fire Department, Water Department and EPA flushed the storm sewers Sunday night.

A statement from the Environmental Protection Agency reads in part:

“There is no danger to the neighborhood; there were no evacuations. Dayton’s drinking water sources were not impacted. The fire was extinguished before the fire department departed the scene yesterday. The fire department also flushed the storm sewers to push out the gasoline. To supplement, overnight, an environmental contractor ventilated the storm sewer. The environmental contractor will be conducting air monitoring today at the pump house.

Water levels in the river are high from weekend storms. When the river level falls, the contractor will contain and recover any fuel that discharges from the storm sewer outfall.”

“We’ll just continue to Monitor the sewer system as far as the levels and the air-quality in the sewer system for over the next few days to make sure that nothing changes we don’t expect anything to change but will just confirm,” Dayton Water Department Division Manager David Shade said.