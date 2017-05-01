Fire officials say quick-thinking man prevented serious house fire

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a homeowners quick actions prevented a small fire from becoming a much bigger problem at a house in Huber Heights.

Firefighters went to a house in the 4000 block of Champaign Avenue around 2 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the attic. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

According to fire officials, the homeowner was alerted to the fire when his breakers kept tripping. When the man looked in the attic of his house, he found a small fire.

The homeowner used a fire extinguisher to begin putting out the fire, before firefighters arrived to finish the job.

“The resident did a great job looking deeper into the problem,” Huber Heights Fire Battalion Chief Michael Muhl said. “A lot of people would just continue to try and reset that breaker or change it to a stronger fuse and then the circuit stays overloaded.”

“In this case, it would’ve developed into a much worse fire.

No one was hurt during the fire. The house suffered only minor damage.

Fire officials say the smoke detector did not go off because the fire wasn’t large enough to set it off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.