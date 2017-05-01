Former high school football coach arrested near Cincinnati

FOREST PARK, Ohio – A local high school football coach is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on charges connected to unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Fifty-five-year-old Harold Percy has been arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

The alleged victim was 15 years old at the time. Percy was 52.

Police say the incidents took place in 2013 and 2014.

Police say Percy gave the teen alcohol.

Percy has worked as a coach for the Bellbrook High School’s varsity football team.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district superintendent Dr. Keith St Pierre said Percy was on a yearly contract with the district as a football coach, but his contract has not be renewed.

Percy also co-owns a store in Cincinnati.

Detective Corey Hall of the Forest Park Police Department said the victim was an employee at that business.

“He was her boss,” Hall said.

“He was also her mother’s boss, as well. So he’s known that family for quite some time, prior to this incident.”

Percy was arrested in Forest Park on Friday. He’s being held at the Hamilton County jail. He’s due in court again next Tuesday.