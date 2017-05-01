Fundraising event scheduled to benefit immigrant and refugee services in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said Monday they are holding a fund-raising event for immigrant and refugee services.

Welcome Dayton and its community partners are hosting “One City. Many People, Many Voices” on Thursday, May 11, in the historic roundhouse at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a release from the city, tickets are available at onecity.ablelaw.org starting at $100 per person. Higher levels of contribution and sponsorship are available. People unable to attend the event can donate through the site.

Event proceeds will benefit immigrant and refugee support services including the Immigrant Legal Defense Fund and Welcome Dayton Natural Helpers.

“We see this fundraiser as an important step in providing a means for the greater Dayton community to invest in welcoming the immigrants who are already here and who may come in the future,” said Melissa Bertolo, Welcome Dayton coordinator.

“In light of some of the changes occurring at the federal level, Welcome Dayton and community partners decided it is important to come together to ensure that immigrants and refugees in our community continue to have access to vital services.”

Welcome Dayton is a community initiative that has been internationally recognized for supporting immigrant integration and creating an immigrant-friendly city. It was adopted by the Dayton City Commission in 2011 and is administered by the City of Dayton Human Relations Council.