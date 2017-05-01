Good Samaritan loses legs helping crash victim

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) – A Florida mother of five faces a tough new reality after stopping to help when she saw an accident on the interstate.

Early Sunday morning, Dani Hagmann was driving home alone on I-75 in Fort Myers.

“I was tired, and I thought did that really just happen?” she recalls.

The only other car on the road in front of her lost control and crashed. Hagmann knew she had to stop and help.

“So I pulled up and ran over to her. She was crying and upset,” she explained.

Hagmann called 911 then waited with the woman for emergency crews.

“She was shaking and in shock, are you cold honey? Well, I have a blanket in the back of my car. I”ll go and get it,” she remembers.

Not seeing any cars coming, Hagmann went to grab the blanket.

“I heard a bang, and I just felt it…and I felt the car hit me,” she said.

Hagmann was pinned between the two cars and quickly began losing a lot of blood. She had to have both legs amputated.