Gov. Kasich delays 9 executions as court fight continues

COLUMBUS (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasichhas delayed nine executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection process.

The Republican governor’s announcement Monday postpones an execution scheduled for next month until July. It also pushes eight other procedures back months.

Kasich said the timing of arguments before a Cincinnati federal appeals court necessitated the delay.

The court is hearing Ohio’s appeal of a judge’s order finding the state’s latest execution process unconstitutional.

Ronald Phillips was scheduled to die May 10 for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. He is now set for execution July 26.