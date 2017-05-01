Grand jury declines to indict captain in pepper spray case

DAYYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that the Montgomery County Grand Jury has declined to indict Judy Sealey, a Captain with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sealey was facing a felony charge for the November 15, 2015 pepper spraying of Amber Swink, while inside the Montgomery County Jail.

According to the release the Grand Jury heard testimony over a period of six days.

Over 30 witnesses, including the complainant, the correction officers and deputies on duty that day, as well as medical personnel from the company which provides medical services to inmates at the jail, testified.

The complainant was also given the opportunity to submit any documentation of any injuries she may have sustained.

Prosecutor Heck said, “By their vote, the Grand Jury has indicated that there is insufficient evidence of any felony. The appropriate felony charge the Grand Jury was asked to consider is Felonious Assault, which requires evidence of serious physical harm.”

Prosecutor Heck continued, “The Dayton Police Department (DPD) was asked by Sheriff Plummer to only investigate whether Sealey