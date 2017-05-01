Hamilton steals the show in Reds 4-3 win over Pirates

CINCINNATI (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit an RBI double in the 10th inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Tucker Barnhart walked with one out in the 10th. Arismendy Alcantara pinch-ran for him and went to second on Daniel Hudson’s (0-1) errant pickoff attempt.

After a groundout, Hamilton lined a double to right, giving the Reds consecutive wins for the first time since completing a four-game winning streak on April 12.

Michael Lorenzen (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Adam Duvall had a three-run home run for the Reds.

Josh Harrison homered twice and Andrew McCutchen also went deep for Pittsburgh.

