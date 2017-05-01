Lightning starts fire in Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Washington Township Fire Department said Monday a fire that caused extensive damage to a Centerville home Saturday began when the home was struck by lightning.

Firefighters got the call for help around 4:30 a.m. Saturday reporting smoke and flames at a home in the 6800 block of Late Autumn Court.

Officials say the home suffered extensive damage throughout the second floor and smoke and water damage in the rest of the home.

Neighbors told 2 NEWS Saturday the family was in the home when the fire started but everyone was able to get outside safely.

Fire Officials estimate the damage to the house to be approximately $275,000.

