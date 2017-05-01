Now that the weather is starting to settle into spring, you’re probably getting ready to start your garden project for the season. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to stock up on plants at Wegerzyn Gardens.
MayFair Plant Sale
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.