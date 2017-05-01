‘My scars don’t define me,’- Girl continues to recover after carnival ride rips scalp off

By Published:

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — It was her very first carnival ride. A young girl, with bright red hair, was smiling.

That ride quickly turned to terror. Elizabeth “Lulu” Gilreath’s hair got caught on the King’s Crown ride. It ripped her scalp off her head.

“I can’t believe it’s almost a year now,” Lulu says.

Since that day, Lulu has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery, and 28 blood transfusions.

She remembers sliding down in her seat on the King’s Crown ride. The next hing she knew, she woke up in the hospital.

“In this bathroom, they forgot to cover the mirror and I saw my head. They had to bring me back up to my room,” she says.

Lulu’s mother captured an image the first time her daughter saw what she looked like after the accident. She praised her daughter for being so brave.

“I loved my hair. It was extremely rare,” she said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s