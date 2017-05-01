‘My scars don’t define me,’- Girl continues to recover after carnival ride rips scalp off

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — It was her very first carnival ride. A young girl, with bright red hair, was smiling.

That ride quickly turned to terror. Elizabeth “Lulu” Gilreath’s hair got caught on the King’s Crown ride. It ripped her scalp off her head.

“I can’t believe it’s almost a year now,” Lulu says.

Since that day, Lulu has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery, and 28 blood transfusions.

She remembers sliding down in her seat on the King’s Crown ride. The next hing she knew, she woke up in the hospital.

“In this bathroom, they forgot to cover the mirror and I saw my head. They had to bring me back up to my room,” she says.

Lulu’s mother captured an image the first time her daughter saw what she looked like after the accident. She praised her daughter for being so brave.

“I loved my hair. It was extremely rare,” she said.