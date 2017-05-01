ODOT hopes I-75 will be fixed by Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes the stretch of highway damaged during a head-on collision Sunday will be fixed by the end of the week.

That part of the highway was exposed to extreme heat after the tanker truck hit caught fire causing an explosion.

Once the road was closed, engineers determined the inside lanes took the brunt of the damage.

On Monday, crews plan to remove the damaged part which is about 300 feet long and goes about 3 inches down.

After that damage is removed, it will be re-paved starting Tuesday.

Tuesday night they hope to shift the work to the opposite side of the highway where the damage was less but still needs fixing.

An ODOT spokesperson says it’s a pretty easy fix and engineers are on hand the entire time making sure it’s structurally sound.

“The extreme heat from that crash and that fire can do a lot of damage even to pavement,” said ODOT District 7 spokesperson, Mandi Dillon, “they just want to remove any of that damaged pavement and put new pavement down.”

We asked ODOT how much this work will cost but they don’t have numbers yet.

They did confirm ODOT will be footing the bill.

ODOT hope the lanes and exits will be back open by Thursday morning.

