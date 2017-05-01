One person killed in Warren County crash

By Published:
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Warren County.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Monday on North Union Road near Shaker Road in Franklin Township.

The Ohio State Patrol says the vehicle crashed into a guardrail. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the vehicle were taken to Atrium Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

CareFlight was put on standby to come to the scene, but did not end up making the trip, according to OSP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

