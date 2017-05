DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating after a person was reportedly shot in an alley.

Officers responded to a call just before midnight on Sunday near North Main Street and Fernwood Avenue.

Police say a woman called and reported that her boyfriend had been shot.

After going to the scene, officers went to Good Samaritan Hospital to look for the victim.

Police have not released the condition of the victim, or any other information about the shooting.