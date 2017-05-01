Rusty Bucket

Cocktail: Earl Grey Palmer
Service Glass: Highball
Prep Glass: Tin
Garnish: Lemon Wheel on a spear
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Gentleman Jack
1 oz. Earl Grey Infused Simple Syrup
1 oz. Lemon Juice
1 dash (4 drops) angostura bitters

Preparation procedures:
1) Add ingredients to mixing tin and fill tin %80 full with ice
2) Shake and strain into an iced Highball Glass
3) Garnish with Lemon Wheel on a spear

Recipe: Earl Grey Infused Simple Syrup
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups Water
1 ½ cups Sugar
1 Bag Earl Grey Tea

Preparation procedures:
1) Add Water and Sugar to sauce pot and simmer until sugar is dissolved
2) Once sugar is dissolved, add Earl Grey tea bag and let steep for 10 minutes
3) Strain and cool
Green Chili Burger
Ingredients:
– 8-oz. Burger Ball
– 1 Burger Bun, Toasted
– ½-oz. Mayonnaise
– 1-oz. Lettuce, Shredded
– 1 Tomato, Sliced
– 4-oz. Seasoned Fries
– 1/4 teaspoon Steak Dust
– 2-oz. Beer Cheese, Slice
– 1 ½-oz. Pickled Peppers

Directions:
Toast bun and set aside. Season beef with steak dust and cook on flat drop to desired temperature. On top bun spread mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. When burger is at proper temperature, cover with slice of beer cheese and cover with lid. Top melted cheese with pickled peppers. Serve open face on platter with seasoned fries.

Pickled Peppers
Ingredients:
– 1 pound Jalapenos, Thin Sliced
– 1 pound Serranos, Thin Sliced
– 3 Garlic, Sliced Super Thin
– 1 cup White Vinegar
– ¼ cup Sugar
– ¼ cup Simple
Directions:
Slice both peppers very thin, leaving the seeds intact. Place garlic and peppers in mixing bowl. Heat vinegar, sugar and simple to a gentle boil and remove from heat. Pour directly on peppers and stir to mix evenly. Let marinade at room temperature until cool.

Beer Cheese
Ingredients:
– 1-oz. Shallots
– 1-oz. Butter
– 12-oz. Bud Light
– 2 cups Chicken Stock
– 18-oz. Sharp Cheddar, Shredded
– 7-oz. Velveeta

Directions:
Melt butter over medium heat. Cook shallots until translucent and lightly browned. Deglaze with beer. Reduce beer by half, add chicken stock and reduce carefully until very thick. Slowly work both cheeses into base while warm with spatula under completely melted. When cool enough to handled, divide into 3 to go soup cups and let set in the walk in. once they are set pop them out of the cups and cut into 3-oz. slices.

 

