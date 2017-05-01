Teachers get FREE Chipotle on Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Teachers rule and so does Chipotle. They are showing teachers love on Tuesday.

The popular Mexican chain will be holding Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday May 2, giving all teachers, school faculty and staff a Buy One/Get One Free burrito, bowl, salad or taco order.

The promotion starts at 3:00 p.m. until close.

Teachers just need to bring in a school ID, or other documentation from preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college, or university identifying as faculty or staff, or home school ID card.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s