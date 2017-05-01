Teachers get FREE Chipotle on Tuesday

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Teachers rule and so does Chipotle. They are showing teachers love on Tuesday.

The popular Mexican chain will be holding Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday May 2, giving all teachers, school faculty and staff a Buy One/Get One Free burrito, bowl, salad or taco order.

The promotion starts at 3:00 p.m. until close.

Teachers just need to bring in a school ID, or other documentation from preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college, or university identifying as faculty or staff, or home school ID card.