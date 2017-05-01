Terminal illness can’t stop the bike man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Despite a terminal illness, 44-year-old Bob Charland spends all day and night fixing up bikes for kids in need in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Many of the kids have never had a bike simply because their parents can’t afford one.

On Thursday, Charland paid a visit to the William DeBerry School in Springfield, where he donated 35 finished bikes to students there. Little did he know, Springfield and State Police would show up to provide an escort.

From the minute Charland walked in the school and the kids saw the bikes, you could see just how much it meant to them.

“It’s really exciting to see all these kids so happy. Some of these kids have never had bikes in their life, so it’s amazing for me to do this for them,” he said.