Woman wakes to find man with gun standing over her

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oxford Police Department said Monday they arrested a man after a woman said she awoke to find him standing over her with a gun.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of West Church Street at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived they met with a woman who told them she woke to a man, later identified as 33-year-old Terrence King, holding a gun while standing over her. According to Police, the victim asked the man what he was doing and he replied her friends asked him to check on her.

King then put the gun in his pocket and the victim walked him down the stairs and out the door. She locked the door and called police.

An investigation later showed a television and a car were missing from the home.

The victim gave a detailed description of King and a notice was put out for officers to look for him and the stolen car.

The car was recovered in College Corner, Ohio a short time later and King was identified. The gun used and the stolen television were both still in the vehicle.

Police arrested Terrence King and he was charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

King in now in the Butler County Jail.