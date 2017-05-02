Amazing rescue: Semi crushes car, driver survives

WARREN, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan man was rescued Monday after a semi truck rolled on top of his car in Warren.

Firefighters spent more than an hour working to get the man out of the Chevy Impala, which was completely crushed by the semi truck’s trailer.

Residents gathered near the edge of the freeway as firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the man from the car. People said they were afraid of what the outcome would be after they saw the aftermath of the crash.

“The firefighters were incredible,” another resident said.

The man’s family won’t talk about the incident, but Warren Mayor Jim Fouts posted on social media Monday night to say he is expected to be just fine.