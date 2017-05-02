American military heroes reunite at Dayton International Airport

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Amanda Urie reunited with Floor, the K9 she worked with at Kunsan Air Force Base in South Korea. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus).

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – There was a special reunion Tuesday at Dayton International Airport.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Amanda Urie reunited with Floor, the K9 she worked with at Kunsan Air Force Base in South Korea.

Mission K9 Rescue and the United States War Dogs Association helped organize the heartwarming moment.

“She knew her right away,” said Mission K9 Rescue’s Kristen Maurer. “She went to her, and you could tell she was really happy to see her.”

Floor and SSgt. Urie were assigned to Air Base Defense to protect Kunsan Air Force Base in South Korea. Floor worked as a narcotics detection dog.

“She was very easy to bond with, so that definitely played a part,” SSgt. Urie said. “I don’t think she forgot me.”

Floor spent her entire career in South Korea. SSgt. Urie completed her tour there in 2015.

“They served together, they worked together, they belong together,” Maurer said. “They’ve been apart so long, and these dogs work so hard, so it’s exciting to see them back together.”

Floor retired from her work in South Korea. SSgt. Urie is adopting her.

“That’s every handler’s dream come true is to be able to adopt someone who’s been by their side for however long,” SSgt. Urie said.

SSgt. Urie plans to let Floor just be a regular dog this summer. She’s excited to celebrate the K9’s 12th birthday in September.

“Everybody is bonded to their dog. Everybody loves their dog,” Maurer said. “But when you’ve worked with that dog day in and day out, you have a special bond that we civilians can’t understand.”

