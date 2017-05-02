Candlelight vigil planned for Kettering soldier

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends of a fallen Army Ranger will hold a candlelight vigil to honor him Wednesday in Kettering.

Sgt. Cameron Thomas, 23, was killed last week fighting ISIS in Afghanistan. He is a 2012 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School.

There will be a candlelight vigil to remember him at the pond at Fraze Pavilion Wednesday. It will be at 8:30 p.m.

All are welcome. Candles will be provided.

READ MORE: CELEBRATION OF LIFE PLANNED FOR SGT. CAMERON THOMAS

A Celebration of Life is also planned for Sunday.