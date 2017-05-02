Garage destroyed by fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters battled a garage fire in an alley behind a Dayton street.

Crews were called to the area of Chapel and Troy Streets just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighter arrived, they found a garage engulfed in flames in the alley behind Chapel Street.

That garage was destroyed by the fire.

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby garage in the alley. The other garage suffered only minor damage from the fire.

No one was hurt.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene. The cause is under investigation.