Dayton man accused of trying to join ISIS back in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Laith Waleed Alebbini faced a federal judge for the second time in Dayton, appearing calm and relaxed.

The hearing was a quick 15 minutes and Judge Sharon Ovington declined bail for Alebbini.

Alebbini was arrested by the FBI on April 26th at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Airport after trying to fly to Jordan, with plans to go to Syria.

He is accused of attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization, which in this case is ISIS. Alebbini has been in the Montgomery County Jail since.

On Tuesday, Alebbini had a chance at bail, but the judge said quote, “I believe you are a flight risk.”

The defense was asked if they had any argument against the judge’s order, and they declined.

Alebbini will be back in court on May 11th, where the prosecution will lay out their case as to why they believe Alebbini was heading for the Islamic State.

2 NEWS will be there and we will update you on what happens next.