Disney World lists marijuana as prohibited item

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Medical marijuana might be legal in Florida, but there are places where it is against the rules.

Disney World has updated its website to specifically list “marijuana” as a prohibited item.

“Although some states have legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use, marijuana remains illegal under federal law,” a Disney spokesperson told WESH 2 News. “We are revising our rules to clarify that marijuana is not permitted on our property.”

Attorney Matt Morgan, who fought to pass Amendment 2, is not surprised by the decision and said he understands the reasoning behind the policy.

“But to the extent that they’d go through someone’s personal belongings to search for that, I think that’s when the public might start having an issue with it,” Morgan said.

Morgan said he realizes Disney does not want people smoking, but for many patients, using medical cannabis means placing a drop of oil under their tongue.

“So for instance, if someone has a vaporizing pen in their purse, what makes that different than a pill of Oxycontin in their purse, and should people be treated differently?” Morgan said. “That’s up to Disney to decide.”

Morgan believes that as the public becomes more familiar with medical marijuana and its uses, rules and regulations will evolve.

“All businesses are going to have to adapt and amend with society as this issue plays out,” Morgan said.