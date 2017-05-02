Dragons beat Snappers stretch winning streak to 5

Beloit, Wisc.—Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits and one unearned run as the Dragons defeated the Beloit Snappers 4-1 on Tuesday night in the start to a six-game Wisconsin road trip.

The win was the Dragons fifth in a row and pushed their record to 16-9 on the season. The victory lifted the Dragons back into sole possession of first place in the Midwest League East Division. They lead West Michigan, who lost on Tuesday, by one game.

Dragons pitchers have allowed only one earned run over the five-game winning streak. They have outscored their opponents 34-3 during the streak.

Beloit took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and held the lead through five frames. Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan pitched out of a bases loaded, no outs jam in the fourth to keep the Dragons within one run.

In the top of the sixth, the Dragons took the lead. Taylor Trammell singled to start the inning and Tyler Stephenson reached on an error. After James Vasquez singled to load the bases, Trammell scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Brantley Bell followed with a single to drive in Stephenson to make it 2-1, and one batter later, Michael Beltre singled to drive in Vasquez and make it 3-1.

The Dragons closed out the scoring with a run in the top of the ninth when Jose Siri singled, went to second on a balk, and scored on Trammell’s single to make it 4-1.

Jordan (2-3) worked five innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while walking three and striking out six for the win. Jesse Stallings replaced Jordan and worked a scoreless seventh inning, pitching out of a jam after allowing the first two batters to reach. Jesse Adams came on to start the seventh and retired all six batters he faced over two perfect innings. Joel Kuhnel struck out all three batters in the ninth for his fourth save. Dragons relievers retired the last 12 batters of the game.

Bell went 3 for 4 with a run batted in to lead the Dragons nine-hit attack. Trammell was 2 for 3 with two walks and an RBI. Beltre was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.

The Dragons (16-9) meet the Snappers (11-12) in the second game of the series on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tony Santillan (1-1, 3.13) will start for the Dragons against Beloit’ Matt Milburn (2-1, 6.75).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.Notes: The Dragons posted their fifth best April record in the franchise’s 18-year history, going 15-9…Bell is batting .383 (18-47) over his last 14 games.