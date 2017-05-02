Hollywood movie wrapping up in film in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday was the last day of filming for a Hollywood production crew in Dayton.

The film is called The Old Man and the Gun and stars Robert Redford, Danny Glover, and Sissy Spacek, among others.

Dozens of people have come out to get a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Police have blocked off Second Street to accommodate the movie which is being filmed on the street, as well at locations like the historic Liberty Tower, the Talbott Tower and the Key Bank Tower.

The film has been described as an “incredible” event for the city.

Two women, we spoke with today walked to the production site on their lunch break..

Angela Bunch said she hoped to see Danny Glover, while Kaitlyn Davis named Robert Redford as her favorite.

“I have pretty high expectations,” Davis said.

“I love crime films so I’m excited to hear the back story. I love movies that are filmed off true stories.”