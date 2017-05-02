Leadership transition at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

By Published:
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base experienced a change in leadership Tuesday morning. (WDTN Photo).

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base experienced a change in leadership Tuesday morning.

Robert McMurry was promoted to lieutenant general. He will head the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. It covers all aircraft, engines, munitions and electronic systems throughout the Air Force fleet. Lt. Gen. McMurry replaces Lt. Gen. John Thompson, who is becoming commander of the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

William Cooley was promoted to major general. He will lead the Air Force Research Laboratory. That includes managing a $2.1 billion Air Force science and technology program and $2.3 billion in externally funded research and development. He replaces McMurry as commander.

The promotions took place in a ceremony Tuesday morning at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s