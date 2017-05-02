Leadership transition at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base experienced a change in leadership Tuesday morning.

Robert McMurry was promoted to lieutenant general. He will head the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. It covers all aircraft, engines, munitions and electronic systems throughout the Air Force fleet. Lt. Gen. McMurry replaces Lt. Gen. John Thompson, who is becoming commander of the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

William Cooley was promoted to major general. He will lead the Air Force Research Laboratory. That includes managing a $2.1 billion Air Force science and technology program and $2.3 billion in externally funded research and development. He replaces McMurry as commander.

The promotions took place in a ceremony Tuesday morning at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.