Local car wash celebrates opening with week of free washes

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A local car wash is celebrating their grand opening with a week of free washes.

Flying Ace Express Car Wash will host a ribbon cutting Wednesday at their second location in Indian Ripple Road across from The Greene.

The company says they will offer their Barnstormer Wash and hit wax free for 7 days, starting Wednesday and running through Tuesday, May 9.

Representatives also say they will be fundraising during the week of free washes for Mom’s 4 Miracles and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The company now has two locations, the first on Far Hills in Washington Township next to Bob Evans. Flying Express has begun construction of a third location in Huber Heights and has plans to open more around the greater Dayton area throughout the year.