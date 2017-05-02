Man killed in wrong-way crash graduated from Beavercreek High School

This undated photo shows Andrew Brunsman who graduated from Beavercreek High School in 2005. Brunsman was killed when his car traveled the wrong way on I-75 and crashed into an oncoming tanker truck. (Photo: Beavercreek High School)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who died after crashing his car into a gas tanker graduated from Beavercreek High School in 2005.

30-year-old Andrew Brunsman recently moved to Centerville and was employed at Reynolds and Reynolds. He had been working in the company’s software support department in the Technical Assistance Center.

Reynolds and Reynolds released the following statement:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family for the loss they have suffered. Additionally, all of us at Reynolds are also feeling that loss, since he was a colleague (who worked here).”

2 NEWS reached out to Brunsman’s family, they declined to comment.

2 NEWS also checked with ODOT and crews are on time to re-open all southbound 75 lanes Thursday morning.

