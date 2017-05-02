Miami Twp. rejects multi-million dollar real estate project near Dayton Mall

By Published: Updated:
Miami Township offices. (WDTN Photo)
Miami Township offices. (WDTN Photo)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township Board of Trustees has rejected a proposal to develop land near the Dayton mall.

This is the third time the board has denied plans to develop homes on the property.

Over the past 10 years there’s been heavy discussion about what to do with that prime piece of real estate.  The proposed plan is to build 88 single-family homes on the property, but the project continues to be met with opposition.

Traffic, noise, drainage, density and property value were among their concerns.

The board previously approved plans to build homes on the 32 acres, just east of Ohio 741 near the Dayton Mall, back in 2007.  Then the real estate market tanked.  10 years later, the latest modified proposal has fallen short of meeting current township guidelines.  Therefore, the township zoning board recommended denial of the plans and the board of trustees voted unanimously to accept their recommendation.

“I don’t think they’re that far off to where if the home owners and the builders could sit down they could come to a design and a plan I think that will satisfy both sides,” Miami Township Board of Trustees President Andrew Papanek said.

No word yet on if the developer will return for another proposal next month.

If approved, the project would be done in three phases with construction beginning next spring and ending July 2020.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s