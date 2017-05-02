Miami Valley Cinco De Mayo festivities

– Gallery openings

– Dayton Visual Arts Center, 118 N Jefferson St.: opening reception for Glen Cebulash Opening Reception featuring abstractions by Wright State University Art and Art History Professor and Chair.

Dayton Society of Artists – DSA, 48 High St.: Opening reception for juried spring show from 6-9 p.m.

Dutoit Gallery, 1001 E. 2nd St. Building 100: Two Shows, One Night! featuring new works by Ashley Jude Jonas and Nicholaus Arnold.

The Front Street Building Co., 1001 E. Second St.: First Friday showcases over two dozen art studios and artists all in one location, including painters, sculptors, glass makers, and jewelry makers.

The Front Street Experience Gallery, 16 Brown St.: In addition to the action going on at the Front Street galleries, don’t forget to check out the new satellite location, conveniently located in the Oregon District, co-located with Spice Paradise Dayton, across the street from Thai 9. This month’s featured artist is Shelly Massey.

– Performances

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Schuster Center, The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and its guests Maestro Mei-Ann Chen and Gavin George feature works by Mendelssohn and Mozart. EDUCATOR’S WEEKEND

Tickets for all Dayton Region Students, Teachers, Homeschoolers, Homeschool Parents and Library Employees are $10 for best available seats! Contact box office

– Cinco de Mayo

Blind Bob’s Bar, 430 E. Fifth St.: Blind Bob’s will be hosting a Tequila Tasting for First Friday. There will be a variety of tequilas sampled and paired with appetizers, and representatives of featured liquors will be on site to discuss their spirits. The event is one hour starting at 8 pm. Call 938-6405.

Linwood Men’s Specialty Shoppe, 27 S St. Clair St.: Enjoy an evening of tasting, as we share and compare notes on a variety of select tequilas and food pairings, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Complimentary Hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets $20 each (Limited Seating). No refunds or rain checks. Call 938-1480.

Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St.: Taste light, airy, complex flavors of coriander, grains of paradise, tamarind, citrus, epazote, chamomile, white pepper and hibiscus at the debut of the new SeñorWITa Mexican Witbier. Made in collaboration by Warped Wing and Escollo brewmasters. Call 222-7003.

Therapy Cafe, 452 E. Third St.: Compete in a Latin dance-off to win cash! Categories include Bachata, limbo, and reggaeton. FREE basic dance lesson of salsa, merengue, and bachata at 9:45pm.