New hotel near downtown Dayton expected to open this summer

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new hotel will open near the University of Dayton this summer, according to our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

DBJ reports the Holiday Inn Express at 2140 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. is scheduled to open in August.

The $8 million hotel will add 95 rooms for rent near downtown Dayton. It is being built on a site once occupied by an Econo Lodge.

The hotel is off I-75, near Welcome Stadium and UD Arena. It will hire about 25 to 30 employees.

Another hotel is also in the works in Dayton. The city will vote this week on whether to approve a $500,000 grant and 10-year tax abatement for a Fairfield Inn & Suites. That hotel will be built at East Monument Ave. and North Patterson Blvd. This week’s Dayton City Commission meeting is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

