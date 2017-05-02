New Lebanon Police Department pushing for tax levy

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Lebanon Police Chief says passing a tax levy there is crucial to fighting the heroin epidemic.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to approve or deny a property tax levy.

If it passes it will cost those who own an $80,000 home an average of 27 cents a day.

The department has a 7 person crew, including the chief. Chief Rickie Dalton says the levy will help keep a current officer on duty and fund a new hire.

The village receives around 4,000 calls to dispatch annually and with a growing opiate problem, Dalton is concerned about getting a handle on things.

“It’s a big problem. We have seen a huge increase in overdoses because of the heroin and we have a lot of burglaries and theft calls related to the heroin,” said Dalton.

Property taxes are a tough sell for people on a tight budget or who believe in limited government. Dalton hopes residents vote with heir conscience.

This is the first police department levy in 20 years.