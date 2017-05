DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends of the Dayton Metro Library announced the new location of its book sale.

The organization had to cancel their event last fall when Hara Arena closed for good. Tuesday, they announced the Montgomery County Fairgrounds will host the sale June 2 and 3.

The hours from June 2 will be 4-8 p.m. and June 3 will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Everything costs just one dollar. Proceeds benefit Friends of Dayton Metro Library.