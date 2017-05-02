Oakwood voters approve levy for school district

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood voters approved a renewal levy for ongoing maintenance in the school district.

Voters passed the levy with 77.6 percent approval. It is a 1.8 mill property tax permanent improvement renewal levy.

It will not be an additional cost to taxpayers. It will generate about $513,000 annually, according to the district. They will be used to maintain sidewalks, parking lots and buildings; to cover technology and security expenses; and for safety upgrades.

The levy was originally passed in 1978 and has been renewed eight times since then.