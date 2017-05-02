Off-duty Cleveland officer on paid leave after firing at car

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.

A police spokeswoman says the off-duty officer fired rounds after someone inside the car shot at him, another off-duty Cleveland officer and private security guards outside a private event Sunday night.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says several men had earlier been escorted from the event because of an altercation. She says shots were fired at the officers and security guards heading back inside the building, prompting the off-duty Cleveland officer to return fire.

Police later arrested a 24-year-old man who sought hospital treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. Ciaccia says the man is suspected of shooting at the officers.

Ciaccia says the Use of Deadly Force Team is investigating.