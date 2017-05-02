Ohio city takes down basketball star’s signs after 2 stolen

By Published: Updated:
Duke's Luke Kennard, center, is fouled as he drives between Troy's Jordon Varnado, right, and Jeremy Hollimon, left, during the second half in a first-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Signs featuring Duke University basketball star Luke Kennard have been taken down from the main entrances to his Ohio hometown after two were stolen.

The thefts prompted Franklin city officials to remove the remaining three signs honoring the former Franklin High School star and Duke standout.

Officials think the signs were stolen after Kennard announced he planned to enter the NBA draft and forego his final two years at Duke.

The signs posted at the city’s main entrances the past few years celebrated Kennard’s selection as Ohio’s Mr. Basketball when he played for the high school in Franklin, about 38 miles north of Cincinnati. He won the title twice.

Franklin’s public works director says the signs cost $155 to make.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s