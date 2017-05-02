One person hospitalized after crash involving RTA bus

Crash involving an RTA bus and 2 vehicles at N. Main St. and E. Hudson Ave. in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving two vehicles and an RTA bus sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Main St. and E. Hudson Ave. just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say one passenger from the RTA bus was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

N. Main St. was shut down in both directions as authorities investigated the crash and worked to clear the scene.

Police have not released a cause of the accident or any information about possible citations related to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

