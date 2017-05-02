KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) — A tree service employee faces an attempted murder charge after he tried to shove a co-worker head first into a wood chipper last Thursday, Keizer police said.

The men were at a work site in Keizer when Scott Edward Iverson allegedly attacked his 22-year-old co-worker from behind shortly before 2 p.m. The victim, whose name has not been released, said Iverson “snuck up” behind him, put him in a choke hold and tried to shove him into the running wood chipper.

As they struggled, a third worker saw what was happening and pulled Iverson off the victim, police said. Iverson then walked away.

About a day later, Iverson was found at a restaurant in Stayton and was arrested without incident. The 26-year-old faces attempted murder and 4th-degree assault charges.

The victim told police he had no previous issues with Iverson.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ben Howden at 503.390.3713, extension 3525.