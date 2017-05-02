Police investigate armed robbery at Trotwood McDonald’s

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the McDonald’s on Salem Avenue in Trotwood.

Officers responded to the restaurant in the 5300 block of Salem Avenue around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

An employee called 911 to say the restaurant had been robbed at gunpoint.

Witnesses weren’t sure if the suspect ran away on foot or escaped the scene in a vehicle.

A K9 was requested to the scene to track the suspect.

There’s no report on what was taken.

There are no initial reports of injuries.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.